The Presidency has withdrawn the appointment of former Kebbi State Governor, Usman Dakingari, as ambassador-designate to Turkey, just hours after announcing new ambassadorial postings.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, January 23, clarifying that “no ambassador has been appointed to Turkey.”

The statement, however, did not provide a reason for the withdrawal.

Earlier, TVC News Digital had reported that President Tinubu had approved the posting of four ambassador-designates out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

The presidency confirmed the following appointments: Ambassador Ayodele Oke as ambassador-designate to France, Colonel Lateef Are as ambassador-designate to the United States of America, Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom, Dakingari’s appointment to Turkey, where President Tinubu is scheduled to begin a state visit next week, was initially included among the announced postings but has now been rescinded without explanation.

The withdrawal notice reads: “CORRECTED: PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES THE POSTING OF 3 AMBASSADORS-DESIGNATE, NO AMBASSADOR FOR TURKEY YET

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the posting of three ambassadors-designate, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

“President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

“Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

“In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the three countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.”