This partnership is expected to open up opportunities in European studies, student exchange, and international research.

It was a Special Lecture Series of Nasarawa State University in Keffi and this time global education took centre stage with Portugal leading the conversation.

The Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos delivered a lecture that outlined Portugal’s growing academic and diplomatic interest in Nigeria.

The ambassador, now in his second year in Nigeria, also highlighted Portugal’s strong economic ties with Nigeria but strongly believes that education is a long-term investment that builds bridges beyond business.

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi is embracing global partnerships as a way to transform local education.

For the Vice Chancellor Partnership with Portuguese government is a key step in building international capacity and exposing students to modern academic standards, especially in European studies and beyond.

As the university continues to attract global attention, officials say more bilateral collaborations are expected with Poland and Portugal’s gesture setting the tone.