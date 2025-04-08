A popular socialite and Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Adeleye has been killed in Akure , the Ondo State capital.

He was said to have been assassinated in the early hours of Tuesday in his hotel at Arakale area

Sources revealed that Adeleye had slept in a room in his hotel, but was found stabbed severally by unknown persons in his room.

It was gathered that the assailants gained entry into his hotel room and attacked him unknown to other people in the hotel.

One of his close associates said they both hangout on Monday night before they departed with the plan to meet today

Meanwhile, the police in the state are currently investigating those behind the dastardly act.

The Spokesman to the State Command, Alayande Olusola confirmed the incident

He said the police are on the trail of the perpetrators.