Pope Leo XIV has celebrated his first Easter with a strong message condemning war, injustice and the oppression of vulnerable people, as global conflicts cast a shadow over the Christian festival. The United States-born pontiff marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ at St. Peter’s Square, where he addressed thousands of…...

Pope Leo XIV has celebrated his first Easter with a strong message condemning war, injustice and the oppression of vulnerable people, as global conflicts cast a shadow over the Christian festival.

The United States-born pontiff marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ at St. Peter’s Square, where he addressed thousands of faithful from an open-air altar adorned with white roses and spring flowers symbolising hope.

His message came against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, including tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In his address, the pope urged believers to remain hopeful despite widespread suffering and injustice. He warned against indifference in the face of oppression, violence and exploitation, noting that “in the midst of darkness, something new always springs to life.”

He also echoed the words of his predecessor, Pope Francis, cautioning against persistent injustice, evil and cruelty, while encouraging faith in renewal and resilience.

The pontiff is expected to deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi (“to the city and the world”) blessing, a central part of Easter celebrations in the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Easter observances in Israel were subdued due to security restrictions linked to ongoing hostilities. Ceremonies at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre—revered by Christians as the site of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection—were scaled down under arrangements with Israeli authorities.

Limits on public gatherings also affected other religious observances, including Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and the Jewish festival of Passover. Attendance at the traditional priestly blessing at the Western Wall was significantly reduced.

The restrictions have heightened tensions between Israeli authorities and Christian leaders, with reports that senior clerics, including Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, were prevented from leading Palm Sunday services at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV had expressed hope that ongoing conflicts could be resolved before Easter, underscoring his call for peace and reconciliation worldwide.