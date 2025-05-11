Pope Leo XIV appealed for “no more war” in a message to world powers during his first Sunday address at the Vatican.

Reflecting on current conflicts, the newly selected pontiff called for a “lasting peace” in the war in Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and welcomed Saturday’s agreement to end recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He said he was “deeply hurt” by events in Gaza, expressed hope for a “lasting accord” between India and Pakistan, and wished for a “authentic, true and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

The Pope also recited the Regina Caeli prayer, in honour of the Virgin Mary, to the crowd in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo was chosen as the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, following a two-day conclave in Vatican City and the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

On Saturday, he visited a shrine outside Rome and then prayed before Francis’ tomb inside the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Pope Leo will be formally inaugurated at a mass in St Peter’s Square next week on 18 May.

Speaking from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, he said: “The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago… now we’re facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces.

His remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin set out competing plans for a peace process to bring the three-year invasion of Ukraine to an end.

In the Middle East, Israel has cut off all humanitarian aid entering Gaza and resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan agreed to a tentative ceasefire on Saturday after days of cross-border military strikes that followed an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April.

It has been a busy week for the pontiff, who held his first Mass as Pope in the Sistine chapel on Friday before speaking to cardinals on Saturday.

During this meeting, he described himself as an unworthy choice for Pope, and vowed to continue the “precious legacy” of his predecessor.

He highlighted the importance of missionary work and discussion – as well as care for those he called the “least and the rejected”.

He explained he had chosen the name Leo after a 19th-century Pope known for his teaching on social justice.

The new Pope also suggested the development of artificial intelligence and other advances meant the church was necessary today for the defence of human dignity and justice.