An armed Police Inspector has shot indiscriminately at Traders, killing one and injuring many Others at the Watt Market in Calabar metropolis this morning.

The armed police inspector whose motive has not been acertained as at this time began shooting indiscriminately without any provocation.

The police have barricaded the main route to the market to avoid more casualties.

Eyewitness report that the policeman, suspected to be mentally unstable, opened fire on innocent bystanders and traders at a market, killing a woman identified as the wife of a retired police officer.

The victim died instantly and has been taken to the mortuary.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo Obase, the officer, identified as Inspector Bassiey Effiong, had reported after a night duty and was supposed to hand over his arms to the armory but instead began acting erratically, leading to the tragic incident.

Inspector Effiong has been arrested and is currently in custody at the Cross River State Police Command.

He is expected to be charged to court tomorrow.