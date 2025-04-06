The Nigeria Police Force says it has read in the news that a group called “Take it Back Movement” is planning a protest across various states of the Federation, most especially the Federal Capital Territory, scheduled to hold on Monday 7th April, 2025, a day earmarked by the Federal Government as the National Police Day, to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

It adds that while not against the exercise of citizens right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution;

It adds that it is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life both internationally and within the country, including Foreign Inspector-Generals of Police and Diplomats.

According to the Police Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force sasy in line with best global practices adopted by nations in celebrating the achievements of its Police institution, the Nigerian Government has taken the bull by the horn by declaring every April 7 as National Police Day.

The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.

The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organisers to shelve the planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous.

The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirms its commitment to adequately carry out its mandate in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens.

It urges all the organisers of the planned protest as well as individuals who intend to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands.