The Nigeria Police Force has disrupted a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate responsible for hijacking WhatsApp accounts, particularly those belonging to prominent individuals, with the aim of defrauding their contacts.

The operation, led by the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), followed a formal complaint lodged on 14 April 2025. A swift response by cyber intelligence officers uncovered a well-coordinated scheme based on mobile platform breaches and social engineering tactics.

Advanced digital forensic tools and investigative techniques enabled the team to trace fraudulent transactions across multiple Nigerian banks, leading to the freezing of illicit funds running into millions of naira.

One suspect, Onajite Okoro, was arrested in Warri, Delta State. He reportedly confessed to working with an accomplice identified as “Chief Mallam Zaki”, whom he met via Facebook. Okoro allegedly facilitated the fraud by registering SIM cards, linking them to various bank accounts, and assisting in the transfer of stolen funds.

Analysis of the suspect’s digital devices and financial records provided further evidence of his involvement. The police say other members of the syndicate are still at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend them and conclude investigations ahead of prosecution.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s zero-tolerance stance on cybercrime and financial fraud, stressing its commitment to tackling emerging digital threats.

The NPF is working closely with financial institutions and other stakeholders to expand the investigation and ensure all perpetrators face justice.

Members of the public have been urged to practise safer digital habits, including enabling multi-factor authentication and being cautious of suspicious messages—even from known contacts.

The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s cyberspace and ensuring that cybercriminals are held accountable, regardless of their targets or social status.