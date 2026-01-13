The Edo State Police Command has reshuffled its Ekpoma Division and intensified security operations after uncovering a staged kidnapping and dismantling a suspected abduction ring in Ubiaja. In a statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, said the reorganisation was part of a broader...

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, said the reorganisation was part of a broader security review to strengthen law enforcement in Ekpoma and surrounding communities.

As part of the changes, CSP Tomofe Nwabueze has been appointed the new Divisional Police Officer of the Ekpoma Division with immediate effect.

Barely hours after taking over, Nwabueze responded to a distress call reporting a kidnapping along Old INEC Road in Ekpoma at about noon on January 12, 2026.

Police operatives were quickly deployed, and technical intelligence checks led to the arrest of the person who made the call. Investigations later showed that no abduction had taken place.

The police said the case was a self-orchestrated plot. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Obehi Odine, was arrested for allegedly faking her own kidnapping and demanding a N10 million ransom. She was said to have admitted inventing the story in an attempt to extort money.

Meanwhile, in Ubiaja, security forces recorded a separate breakthrough after arresting 11 men during a joint operation targeting a suspected kidnapping network.

The operation, led by the Ubiaja Divisional Police Officer in collaboration with the Nigerian Military and the Edo State Security Corps, followed intelligence reports backed by drone surveillance.

Operatives raided a forest hideout around Akwocha Camp and nearby forest routes believed to serve as a base for kidnappers and their logistics.

The raid led to the recovery of 24 Dane guns, 17 cutlasses, three battle axes, gunpowder, mobile phones, torchlights, solar panels, assorted charms, a Daylong motorcycle and N209,700 in cash.

CP Agbonika cautioned residents against making false kidnapping reports or engaging in deceptive acts, warning that such behaviour wastes vital security resources, causes public panic and distracts officers from real emergencies. He said anyone found guilty would face prosecution.

He also reiterated the Command’s resolve to rely on technology, intelligence gathering and sustained forest operations to break up criminal gangs and improve safety across Edo State.