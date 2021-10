The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has confirmed the video of 5 persons arrested by the Navy about 2 weeks ago.

The 5 were arrested while hiding on a ship travelling to Europe without any documents or right to be there.

They were handed over to the immigration service for profiling and were found to be Nigerians.

They have been handed over to the Ports Authority Command of the Nigeria Police in Apapa for further investigation and possible prosecution.