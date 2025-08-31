The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the suspension of unauthorised political events and vowed to hold venue owners accountable....

The authorities accuse the African Democratic Congress and its allies of holding their meeting without proper notification, despite earlier warnings.

Meanwhile, a faction of the ADC, led by Adamu Dattijo, has distanced itself from the meeting spearheaded by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as illegitimate.

The group insists that the authentic leadership of the party remains with Elder Patrick Ambut, elected in 2022 under INEC supervision, and has accused El-Rufai of attempting to hijack the party’s structure.

The disputed gathering, which took place at the NUT Endwell Conference Hall in Kaduna, was meant to inaugurate a transition committee of opposition parties.

But the event descended into violence, leaving several people injured and resulting in the destruction of property.