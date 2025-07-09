Two second-year students at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, have reportedly been missing for the past two weeks, raising concerns among the student body....

The missing students are Andrel Eloho Okah from the Department of History and International Studies and John Friday Abba from the Department of Economics. Both are known to be close friends.

According to sources, the students were last seen over two weeks ago, and efforts to contact them via their mobile phones have been unsuccessful. A concerned classmate, Ajibola, noted their unusual absence from lectures and other academic activities.

The State Police Command has initiated an investigation into their disappearance. As of now, university officials have not released an official statement regard