The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 29 kidnap victims and arrested three suspected kidnappers in a string of successful operations in Kogi, Lagos, and Katsina states.

In a statement issued on Monday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and restore public confidence.

According to the statement, on 23 June, operatives on patrol along the Obajana–Oshokoshoko road in Kogi State repelled an attempted kidnapping of three commercial vehicles. All 24 victims were rescued unhurt after a gun battle with the kidnappers.

A day earlier, police officers from Okene Division intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi. The driver fled into the nearby forest, abandoning a bag containing an AK-47 rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, a G3 magazine, clothing, phone accessories, and other personal items. Efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspect are ongoing.

In Lagos State, police rescued a 20-year-old man, Kehinde, who was lured via WhatsApp and abducted in the Ikoga area of Morogbo. The suspects had demanded a ₦500,000 ransom. Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects—Celestine Okeke (28), Michael Okonkwo (25), and Kehinde Oladun (30). The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, in Katsina State, police operatives foiled a kidnap attempt at Mazare village. A gun duel with the kidnappers forced them to flee with gunshot injuries, allowing officers to rescue four victims safely.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, praised the operatives for their bravery and urged them to maintain the momentum. He reiterated the Force’s commitment to intelligence-led policing, rapid response operations, and collaboration with other security agencies.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and support the police in the fight against crime.