It’s a week of activities in Akwa Ibom as the State Police Command rolls out plans for the maiden National Police Day celebration.

The idea is to honor the dedication, sacrifices, and professionalism of police officers while strengthening ties with the public.

Leading the charge is Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, who kicked off the celebration with a security roundtable featuring community leaders, government officials, and security stakeholders.

This is just the beginning, as the events will run from April 2nd to April 7th.

So, what’s on the agenda? Here’s what residents can look forward to:

Security Roundtable: Traditional rulers, community leaders, and security experts brainstorming ways to improve safety across the state.

Environmental Sanitation Drive: A collaboration with the State Ministry of Environment to clean up communities and promote healthier living conditions.

Free Medical Outreach: Police officers swapping their uniforms for medical kits, offering free healthcare services to residents.

School Awareness Campaign: Officers taking the message of anti-cultism, drug abuse, and gender-based violence to schools, encouraging students to make positive life choices.

Police-Community Fitness Walk: A fun and engaging way for officers and residents to connect while promoting physical fitness.

CP Azare is calling everyone to get involved, emphasizing that the police are not just about law enforcement but also about community service. He reassures the public that the Command remains committed to keeping Akwa Ibom safe while fostering trust and collaboration.