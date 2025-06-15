The Nigeria Police Force has recovered and repatriated several stolen vehicles in a successful cross-border operation led by its INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja.

Operatives from NCB Abuja, in collaboration with their counterparts in Accra, Ghana, recovered a Toyota Prado (2020 model) stolen from a federal government agency in Abuja.

The vehicle was retrieved in Accra, where it was taken after a robbery incident in the Nigerian capital.

Three suspects were arrested in Ghana and have been arraigned in court in Accra. The vehicle has since been handed back to the government agency in Nigeria.

In a separate incident, a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) stolen from a federal agency’s official in Utako, FCT, was traced to Agadez in Niger Republic through investigations and international cooperation facilitated by NCB Niamey.

The vehicle was recovered and handed back to a representative of the agency at the Ilela-Konni border.

The Police Force is currently finalising the recovery of two additional vehicles — a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado — stolen in May 2025 and subsequently trafficked to Niamey.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers for their diligence and collaboration with international partners, including NCB Accra, NCB Niamey, and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

He reiterated the force’s resolve to pursue cross-border crime and called on vehicle owners to register their vehicles on the Police Electronic Platform to aid recovery in case of theft.