The Delta State Police Command has successfully rescued a kidnap victim and arrested drug traffickers in two separate operations.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe said the rescue occurred on October 12 around 2 p.m. at Ovian Aladja, involving the wife of a male complainant (name withheld).

According to Edafe, armed men broke into the complainant’s apartment while the family was asleep, attacking, robbing, and abducting the woman.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Friday Ekundayo, responded to a distress call and quickly deployed operatives in pursuit of the kidnappers.

The suspects were tracked to a forest near Iyara community, where persistent police efforts forced them to abandon the victim, allowing for her safe recovery.

Edafe confirmed the woman was unharmed and has been reunited with her family, while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects continues.

In a separate operation, the Delta Police also apprehended two drug traffickers and recovered a stolen vehicle along with a large cache of illicit drugs. The operation took place on October 12, 2025, at approximately 5 a.m. in Effurun GRA. The suspects, Igwe Samson (33) and Abalum Sunday (39), were arrested following a raid by the Crack Squad based on credible intelligence.

During the operation, police recovered 450 bottles of CSP codeine, 188 bottles of bargadine, 208 sachets of tramadol (100 mg), 300 sachets of swinol, 100 sachets of tramadol (500 mg), 50 sachets of rophynol, bags of suspected cannabis, and a Sienna vehicle used in drug trafficking.

Investigations revealed the suspects had been distributing drugs for about two years, sourcing them from Onitsha, Anambra State, and operating mainly at night to avoid detection. Police are now working to apprehend their suppliers and buyers.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, commended the DPO and his team for their bravery and urged youths to avoid crime and drug