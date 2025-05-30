In a sustained show of commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, the Nigeria Police Force has rescued 23 victims of kidnapping in Niger and Enugu States.

Recall that the victims were abducted on 20th of February after suspected kidnappers launched an attack on Hayin-Dogo and Dangunu villages in Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA of Niger State.

In a separate operation, Police operatives attached to the Enugu State Command also carried out a coordinated operation in Uvuru-Ukpata forest in Uzo-Uwani LGA and rescued nine kidnapped victims abducted along Olo-Umulokpa Road.

The operatives of Enugu State police Command, working in collaboration with local security outfits also rescued Eight kidnapped victims unhurt, killing one suspected kidnapper during a gun battle at a forest along the Enugu-Kogi border.