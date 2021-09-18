Breaking News

Police rescue 20 abducted Katsina indigenes in Zamfara

Twenty kidnap victims have been rescued by troops of the Zamfara State Police command.

The victims who are mostly nursing mothers and their babies are indigenes of Katsina state.

They were kidnapped in Kature Village of Basari local government area of Katsina and were rescued in Zamfara state

The victims, according to the Police have spent four months and twenty seven days in captivity.

Among them is a five month old baby abducted alongside his mother while he was two months old.

Some of the victims could not make it to the police command as they are currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Gusau.

Receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya said the rescue of the kidnap victims is part of the successes recorded in the ongoing onslaught against bandits.

He reiterate the commitment of the state government to end banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara

Some of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

