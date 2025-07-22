Police in Akwa Ibom have recovered stolen items valued at millions of naira during a recent operation across parts of the state....

The State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Uyo.

The Commissioner has urged members of the public who may have lost valuable items to come forward with proof of ownership and reclaim their belongings.

This recovery is part of ongoing efforts by the police to clamp down on criminal activities and restore public confidence across Akwa Ibom.