Police in Jigawa State have arrested two suspected gun runners and recovered locally made firearms believed to be heading to criminal groups in Plateau State.

The suspects were arrested in separate operations carried out by officers of the Kazaure Divisional Headquarters following credible intelligence.

The first suspect, Abdussamad Haruna, aged 30, from Dansure village in Gwiwa LGA, was arrested on 8 July while allegedly transporting a concealed revolver rifle in a sack.

Twelve days later, on 20 July, another suspect, Auwalu Yusuf, 24, of Kofar Wambai in Kano State, was caught with a similar weapon.

Police say both suspects are currently in custody, and early investigations suggest the firearms were meant for criminal elements based in Barikin Ladi, Plateau State.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the origin of the arms and arrest other members of the syndicate.

In a separate incident, police recovered a Kia Sorento SUV with registration number GWL 225 BB, reported stolen from the Gujungu Market in Taura Local Government Area on 14 July.

Officers from the Gujungu Division tracked the vehicle to Kanya Babba village in Babura.

Although the suspects escaped, the car was recovered and returned to its owner after proper verification.