The Zamfara State Police Command has recovered 2,500 litres of suspected hazardous and poisonous chemicals during a patrol operation in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The recovery was made on Tuesday, January 28, 2026, at about 4:40 p.m., when operatives of the Command’s Anti-Illegal Mining Unit, while on routine patrol at the Lalan area of Gusau, intercepted the chemicals believed to pose serious risks to public health and the environment.

According to the police, the chemicals were contained in 100 jerricans, each with a capacity of 25 litres.

Confirming the development in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of dangerous materials capable of endangering lives and property in the state.

He said investigations have commenced to determine the source, ownership and intended use of the recovered chemicals, with a view to identifying and prosecuting those responsible in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner of Police also urged residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, stressing that the protection of lives and property remains the Command’s top priority.