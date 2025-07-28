The Anambra State Police Command has received a brand-new Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to bolster its operational effectiveness in addressing security challenges across the state....

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, received the APC on behalf of officers and men of the Command at the State Police Headquarters. He expressed profound appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the critical asset.

According to the CP, the newly delivered APC is a significant enhancement to the Command’s logistics and operational capacity, particularly in responding to emerging threats and sustaining peace and law enforcement throughout Anambra State.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his consistent and proactive leadership, which he noted has led to notable improvements in logistics, welfare, and the morale of personnel across the country.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to the safety of lives and property, Mr Orutugu called for continuous cooperation from residents, urging Ndi Anambra to support the Police in building a safer and more secure State.