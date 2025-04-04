As part of ongoing National Police Day celebrations, the Zamfara State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, conducted a successful free medical outreach at Sombo Secondary School, Gusau, on 4 April 2025.

A team of medical professionals from the Nigeria Police Force delivered critical services, including:

– General health consultations

– Screening for HIV and Hepatitis (A, B, C)

– Blood pressure and glucose level checks

– Treatment of common ailments

– Distribution of medications

– Personalized health counseling

The event also featured educational sessions on disease .

CP Maikaba emphasized that the initiative reflects the Force’s dedication to holistic public service: *“Beyond safeguarding lives and property, we’re committed to initiatives that directly improve community welfare. Today’s turnout demonstrates the value of such partnerships.”*

Attendees praised the program, with many calling for regular health-focused outreaches. The Command acknowledges the public, media, and medical personnel whose support ensured the event’s success.

As National Police Day observances continue, the Zamfara State Police Command reaffirms its resolve to bridge policing with community development initiatives.