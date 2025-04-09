Following the recent wave of violent attacks and killings in parts of Plateau State since 28 March 2025, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of police tactical units to the affected areas.

This decisive move demonstrates the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to restoring peace, protecting residents, and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

The Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, will oversee the intervention.

Reinforcements include tactical teams, surveillance drones, armoured vehicles, Police Mobile Force units, helicopters, and Special Intervention Squad (SIS) personnel.

Operations will focus on Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) and nearby communities, where attacks have caused significant casualties.

The violence began on 28 March 2025 with a deadly attack in Bokkos, leading to further clashes and loss of lives. DIG Kwazhi arrived in Plateau State on 8 April 2025, meeting with Governor Caleb Mutfwang to discuss solutions and extend condolences to affected communities.

The Nigeria Police Force is working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and security agencies to restore lasting peace. Residents are urged to cooperate by sharing relevant information with security personnel.