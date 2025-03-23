Police Operatives attached to the Obosi Division on an intelligent-led patrol along the Obosi/Nkpor Road have arrested one Kosiso Okonwko ‘M’ and recovered one Berreta pistol.

The suspect confessed to being a member of Aye Confertanity.

In another Operation, Police Operatives attached to B Division with some Mobile Police Men of 29 Squadron on Stop and Search by 9.20 pm along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, Amansea intercepted a tricycle with Reg No. BBG 767 QH, driven by one Augustine Okafor ‘M’ wearing Army Camouflage trousers.

During interrogation, the suspect could not provide a satisfactory answer, which caused the Operatives to search him and recover One Berreta pistol, seven live ammunition, cash of fifteen thousand, six hundred Naira only (#15,600), substances suspected to be hard drugs and charms.

Given the above, the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu directs the immediate transfer of the Case to the Command Tactical Unit for a discreet investigation.

He further notes that the Anambra Police Operatvies are more motivated and has been actively working to combat crime and ensure public safety in the State.