The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on violent criminal syndicates, neutralising three armed bandits and recovering 10 AK-47 rifles during coordinated intelligence-led operations in July.

The operations, carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), took place across Taraba, Plateau, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Niger States.

According to the police, the bandits were fatally shot during gun battles as they attempted to evade capture. Several others fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning weapons suspected to have been used in kidnappings, armed robberies, gunrunning, and cattle rustling.

Follow-up operations are ongoing to locate and arrest the fleeing suspects, who have been linked to deadly attacks on communities in the affected areas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s determination to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the protection of lives and property across the country. He also urged members of the public to support ongoing efforts by sharing credible intelligence and reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through official communication channels.