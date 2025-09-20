Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Jude Onouha who is the kingpin and gang leader of a vicious and notorious criminal syndicate. 46-year-old Onouha’s gang specialises in disguising as security operatives in fake security outfit uniforms and using a Mercedes car jack...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Jude Onouha who is the kingpin and gang leader of a vicious and notorious criminal syndicate.

46-year-old Onouha’s gang specialises in disguising as security operatives in fake security outfit uniforms and using a Mercedes car jack modified to look like firearms to gain access into estates within Lagos metropolis.

According to a statement by the Lagos Police Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi B. Oluseyi, on Saturday, September 20, the suspect and his gang under the false pretense of conducting security investigations, gained access into several residential estates.

Once inside, the gang targeted high-end vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically vandalizing them and removing vital and expensive components including brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.

According to the statement, the arrested kingpin is coopering with the police in the further investigation of the case, as efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang for investigation and prosecution.

The statement reads: “The Police detectives of the Lagos State Police Command successfully arrested one Jude Onouha ‘m’, aged 46, who is the kingpin and gang leader of a vicious and notorious criminal syndicate that specializes in disguising as security operatives in fake security outfit uniforms and using a Mercedes car jack modified to look like firearms to gain access into estates within Lagos metropolis.

“The suspect and his gang specialized in disguising themselves as security operatives, wearing fake uniforms and using a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack, crafted to resemble a firearm, to deceive unsuspecting estate security personnel. Under the false pretense of conducting security investigations, they gained access into several residential estates. Once inside, the gang targeted high-end vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically vandalizing them and removing vital and expensive components including brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.

“The kingpin arrested corroborated the crime and he is assisting the police detectives in the further investigation of the case.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang for investigation and prosecution. Recovered from the suspect were one Mercedes Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which he used to disguise as a security operative.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and their accomplices.

“The Command hereby wishes to advise residents, particularly estate management and security guards, to exercise vigilance and utmost caution whenever person(s) represent themselves as operatives of any security agency and seek to gain entrance into their estates.

“In addition to basic verification, residents are urged to collaborate closely with the Police by contacting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) covering their area to confirm the authenticity of any such security personnel before granting them access into their estates. Where there is any doubt, such persons should immediately be referred to the nearest police division.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, enjoins residents and estate management to remain vigilant, collaborate closely with their respective DPOs, and make use of the Command’s emergency numbers: 08063299264, 09053872208, 08087332678, for quick intervention. He assures that together, through vigilance, cooperation, and timely reporting, the safety and security of all communities in Lagos State will be strengthened.”