The Rivers State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected cultists responsible for a deadly attack that claimed the lives of a police officer and a vigilante operative in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

According to a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the incident occurred at about 8:00 PM on Sunday, 23 June 2025, when gunmen believed to be members of the Iceland cult group stormed the office of the local vigilante group, OSPAC, near the Ahoada East Council Secretariat.

The assailants, led by two identified cultists—Umegbewe Kingsley, alias ‘Gutam’, and one Opaka—opened fire, killing OSPAC operative Ngozi Ipah on the spot.

During their escape, the attackers also shot dead a police officer, Corporal Francis Friday, who was on special duty with the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) at the Secretariat.

Both victims were rushed to the Ahoada General Hospital but were confirmed dead on arrival. Their remains have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, who visited the scene, condemned the attack and ordered the deployment of tactical units to track down the killers.

“The killers of our officer and the OSPAC operative will not escape justice. We are doing everything possible to apprehend them,” the CP vowed.

The police have called on members of the public to remain calm and provide any useful information that may aid investigations.