The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the maiden edition of its Insurance Sensitisation Programme aimed at improving the welfare and financial security of officers across the country.

The programme, which kicked off at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command and the Nasarawa State Command, brought together officers from all Area Commands and Divisions within the two jurisdictions.

During the sensitisation session, the Force Insurance Officer, ACP Ameh Lydia, briefed officers on the various insurance and welfare packages available to serving personnel.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, October 10, Lydia highlighted the key provisions of the Nigeria Police Welfare Insurance Scheme, the Group Life Assurance Scheme—established under Section 4 of the Pension Reform Act, 2004—the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme.

According to her, these schemes are designed to provide comprehensive coverage throughout an officer’s career, offering financial protection and benefits in cases of accidents, injuries, or death while in active service.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of officers, describing the programme as a reflection of his vision to build a “motivated, secure, and future-conscious Police Force.”

He emphasised that officers who feel protected and supported are better equipped to serve the nation effectively.