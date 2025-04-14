The Nigeria Police Force in its quest to sustain the tempo on the fight against violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and banditry, has again recorded significant successes across the country.

The Police operatives attached to Delta State Command, on the 10th of April, 2025, in a sting operation on the activities of kidnappers within the state arrested one Abubakar Usman ‘m’ AKA Shehu, who was identified as the leader of a deadly kidnapping gang.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to multiple crimes including the kidnapping of a medical doctor at Issele-uku, Delta State, the kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr Godwin Anuka at Ogwashi-Uku, and his subsequent murder, and also the kidnap and murder of Ms Esther Ojoh at Ibusa.

The suspect further led operatives to the gang’s hideout in a forest along Asaba/Agbor expressway, where the operatives encountered the rest of the gang and came under heavy fire.

In the ensuing gun duel, the operatives successfully neutralised 4 members of the gang and recovered 3 AK-47 rifles and 90 rounds of Live Ammunition.

In another development in Kano State, on the 10th of April 2025, Police operatives attached to the State Command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Abdul Sadiq ‘m’ 43 yrs, Ahmad Muazu ‘m’ 22 yrs, and Aliyu Sharif ‘m’ 40 yrs at Dorayi babba, Kano State.

Further investigation led to the recovery of 15 locally fabricated revolver rifles, 102 live cartridges, and 6 expended cartridges from the suspects.

Investigations are being intensified to locate the factory where these illegal arms are being produced and arrest other culprits.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has again commended the bravery, professionalism and resolve of these gallant operatives for the feats recorded; and reassured members of the public that the Force has made it a mandate to curb violent crimes that threaten national peace and security.