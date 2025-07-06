The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and neutralised three others in Abuja in a two-month security crackdown, Commissioner of Police Adewale Ajao has confirmed.

Briefing journalists on the Command’s recent achievements, CP Ajao said the arrests and operations were the result of detailed crime mapping, surveillance, and strategic policing carried out across identified hotspots within the FCT between May and June 2025.

According to him, the Command recorded 49 reported cases during the period, leading to the arrest of 82 suspects for various criminal offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and child trafficking.

He revealed that five attempted kidnapping cases were foiled—one in Apo and four in Kubwa—with the recovery of critical evidence including four vehicles, a jack-knife, military camouflage, and pistol ammunition.

On armed robbery, the Command recorded five cases and apprehended 17 suspects. Additionally, four child trafficking cases were investigated, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects.

In terms of firepower, the FCT police recovered three AK-47 rifles with magazines, a locally made pistol, a Beretta pistol, a pump-action shotgun, two LAR rifles, and 36 rounds of live ammunition.

CP Ajao reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ridding Abuja of criminal elements and called on residents to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents. The recent breakthroughs are a testament to the dedication of our officers and the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven strategy,” he stated.