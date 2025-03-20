In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for all state commands to implement action plans aimed at minimising crime, several police commands across the country have intensified efforts towards this goal.

The Police Command in Benue, through its Operation Zenda Joint Taskforce, has encountered an ambush set by armed bandits while en-route to a discovered criminal hideout in Agwabi, Buruku Local Government Area, killing 12 bandits, while one member of the police team died from fatal gunshot injury.

The force public relation officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement mentioned that further raids conducted around Daudu and Makurdi resulted in the recovery of 7 locally made pistols, 3 AK-47 rifles, the arrest of 5 suspected robbers, and 32 suspected cultists.

The IGP commended the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved in the operation and also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen officer,