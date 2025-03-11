The Imo State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups, has intensified operations across identified hideouts in the State.

A recent coordinated raid on March 10, 2025, targeted forested areas around Avu, Irete, Okuku, Ihiagwa, and Obinze in Owerri West LGA, as well as parts of Ngor Okpala LGA.

The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects in Okuku and the recovery of two automatic pump-action guns, 17 live cartridges, nine walkie-talkies, three cutlasses, seven mobile phones, laptops, a power bike, and other incriminating items.

The suspects are currently under investigation to determine their level of involvement and identify accomplices.

To strengthen security operations, Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma has established a Special Tactical Unit tasked with identifying and flushing out criminals hiding in forests and remote areas.

This intelligence-driven unit will work closely with other security agencies and local vigilantes to sustain the fight against crime.

Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Security Affairs, Rtd. General Joseph Ogbonna, who was present during the operation, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting security agencies in protecting lives and property.