The Delta State Police Command has intensified its offensive against criminal activities across the state, recording significant breakthroughs in recent operations that led to the recovery of arms, suspected stolen vehicles, and the arrest of multiple suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety of Deltans, emphasizing that the goal is for residents to sleep with both eyes closed.

He charged officers to maintain proactive policing strategies which have been yielding positive results.

In Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbarho Division, CSP Pius Eredei, led operatives in a successful rescue operation following a distress call about a kidnapping incident.

On April 26, 2025, around 12:45 p.m., the team stormed Uvwiama forest, where two kidnap victims were rescued unhurt. The armed suspects fled upon sighting the police.

However, nine suspects were apprehended during the operation.

Recovered items include three pump-action guns, three double/single-barrel guns, one locally made gun, and thirteen live cartridges.

A manhunt is ongoing to track down fleeing members of the gang.

In a separate operation based on credible intelligence, operatives from the CP Special Assignment Team arrested a suspected kidnapper and armed robber, 38-year-old Henry Okpor, on April 22, 2025, at about 4:30 a.m.

The suspect, a native of Ejeme-Aniogor in Aniocha South LGA but residing in Ibusa, was found in possession of a pump-action gun.

Two suspected stolen vehicles—a Toyota Highlander (registration number RBC-414-BL) and a Hyundai (registration number LSD-367-DU)—were also recovered.

Preliminary investigations linked the suspect to a car-snatching syndicate, and efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices.

Meanwhile, on April 25, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the CP Special Assignment Team arrested two suspected kidnappers and cultists in Effurun, Uvwie LGA. Acting on intelligence, officers raided the residence of 24-year-old Mudiaga Okparume along Alegbo Road.

A search yielded two Beretta pistols, five rounds of live ammunition, and additional cartridges.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Arinze Humble at Ugbokposo, who, along with Okparume, confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.

Both suspects are in custody along with the recovered exhibits, as investigations continue.

The Command reassures the public of its unwavering resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and urges residents to continue providing credible information to support ongoing efforts.