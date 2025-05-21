The Delta State Police Command has made significant breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against criminal activity, arresting several suspects linked to kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism across multiple States.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, the command also recovered a substantial cache of firearms and ammunition during various intelligence-led operations.

On 16 May 2025, at approximately 5:45 p.m., operatives from the CP’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) dismantled a notorious interstate kidnap syndicate operating across Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo States.

The team first arrested 21-year-old Idirisu Yakubu in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

His arrest led officers to the suspected gang leader, Bello Amodu, 40, from Sokoto State, also residing in Elelenwo.

A further lead resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Umar Mohammed Beto from Kebbi State, who was reportedly coordinating the gang’s activities in Enugu.

Following interrogation, the suspects led officers to a bush along the Ughelli–Ozoro Road, where police recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of live ammunition and a pump-action gun with seven cartridges.

In a separate operation, the Eagle Net Surveillance Team arrested 53-year-old Benjamin Benemor at his residence in Warri South Local Government Area.

A search of his premises uncovered an English Beretta pistol with a magazine, an English double-barrel pump-action gun, an English single-barrel gun, two locally made firearms, a battle axe, and 15 live cartridges.

Additionally, on 15 May 2025 at about 6:30 a.m., operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) intercepted a Jetta vehicle during a routine stop-and-search along the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

Two suspects—49-year-old Blessing Ngbajime and 27-year-old Okpako Oghenhovo—were arrested, with a fabricated Beretta pistol found on Okpako.

All suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled as investigations continue.

CP Olufemi commended the professionalism and courage displayed by the operatives and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely and useful information.