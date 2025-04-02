Operatives from the Delta State CP-Special Assignment Team, led by Commander ASP Julius Robinson, had pursued suspected kidnappers On 26 March 2025 in the course of their investigation into kidnap cases in the State.

Extending their investigation to Rivers State, at approximately 18:20 hours that same day, they tracked and arrested a fleeing suspect identified as Chedeye Mohammed.

During interrogation, the suspect led officers to a bush behind a lorry park in Rivers State, where weapons had been concealed.

One AK-47 rifle, loaded with thirteen rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, was recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect and his gang were responsible for multiple kidnappings in Ughelli, Agbarho, and other areas, using Rivers State as their hideout.

Efforts to apprehend remaining gang members are ongoing.

Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers and Gun Runners

Following credible intelligence, the CP-Special Assignment Team, again led by ASP Julius Robinson, conducted a sting operation in Anyangba Town, Kogi State, arresting three suspects:

Zakari Mohammed (31) of Olugbujo Community

Ibrahim Mumuni (29) of Anyangba Town

Mohammed Hamisu (25) of Anyangba Town

All suspects reside in Dekina Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

A search warrant executed at their residence yielded an AK-47 rifle and one automatic pump-action gun. Later, at 14:05 hours, based on suspect statements, another individual—Samaila Mohammed (35) of Udo Community, Dekina LGA—was arrested.

A Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition and cartridges was recovered from him.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations proceed.

On 25 March 2025, at roughly 18:20 hours, CP-SAT operatives conducted a covert operation in Olomoro Community, Isoko South LGA, arresting Emu Lucky (35), a native of Igbide Community. A search of his property uncovered eighty-two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Investigations confirmed the suspect collaborated with Mohammed Bellow, a detained kidnap suspect, who acted as a middleman between the gun runner and other kidnappers. The suspect remains in custody.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, reassured Delta State residents that these operations would continue to align with the Inspector General of Police’s mandate.

He emphasised his commitment to ensuring public safety and peaceful living conditions, while urging greater community cooperation to bolster security efforts.