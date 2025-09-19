The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has disbursed N46.9 million to families of police officers who died in the line of duty and decorated newly promoted officers....

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, presented cheques totalling N46,995,139.32 from the Group Life and IGP Family Welfare Schemes on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun in Uyo.

Police spokesperson DSP Timfon John said in a statement that the gesture underscores the Force’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Azare commended the Inspector-General for the initiative, noting that it would serve as a lifeline for the beneficiaries and reaffirm that the Force has not forgotten the sacrifices of fallen officers.

The families expressed gratitude and pledged to use the funds responsibly.

In a separate ceremony at the State Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, the commissioner decorated newly promoted officers to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He charged them to see their promotion as a call to greater responsibility, urging them to uphold professionalism, shun corruption and remain committed to service.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, DSP Nsikak Udedeh thanked the IGP and the command for the recognition, promising not to disappoint as they advance in their careers.