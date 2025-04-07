The Rivers State Police Command is aware of a false narrative currently circulating on various social media platforms alleging that police officers opened fire on protesters and used tear gas to disperse them on Monday, April 7, 2025, around Abali Park and the Federal Secretariat Complex, Aba Road.

The Command categorically states that this report is entirely untrue. Upon receiving information about the alleged protest, our officers were immediately mobilised to the mentioned locations.

However, upon arrival, no protest activity was observed. The area remains calm, and normal business activities are ongoing without disruption.

This baseless story appears to be a deliberate fabrication by mischief makers seeking to incite public anxiety and create unnecessary tension within the state.

We urge members of the public to disregard such unfounded claims and remain assured of their safety.

The Rivers State Police Command strongly condemns this act of misinformation and warns individuals or groups behind the spread of such falsehoods to desist immediately.

Disseminating unverified and misleading information poses a serious threat to public peace and security.

We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Rivers State in a professional, lawful, and community-friendly manner. Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to the Police through our dedicated contact lines to lodge complaints or report any suspicious activity or conduct.

CONTROL ROOM

📞 08032003514

📞 08098880134

CRU

📞 08120822987

📞 09035774814