The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed claims circulating on social media that a woman who reported an alleged sexual assault was arrested, clarifying that she voluntarily presented herself to authorities and is receiving medical attention.

The controversy followed a viral video posted on TikTok by a user identified as Mirabel, who alleged she was attacked in her apartment by an unknown intruder.

The video, which spread widely across platforms including X, generated public outrage and calls for justice.

Initial reports suggested the incident occurred in Lagos State, but authorities later confirmed it took place in Ogijo, within Ogun State, placing the matter under the jurisdiction of the state police command.

Police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said the complainant reported the case at the Ibafo Police Division before being transferred to the appropriate division in Ogijo.

https://x.com/BBabaseyi/status/2024420203354866060

He explained that she was not in a stable condition to provide detailed information and was immediately taken for comprehensive medical evaluation.

“At no time was the victim arrested,” the statement said, adding that her wellbeing remains a priority and investigations are ongoing.

The command urged the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed claims while the case is being handled professionally.