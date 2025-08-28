Lagos Command has declared one ABIODUN ARIORI wanted after the clash between traders and land grabbers at owode Onirin area of Lagos....

Lagos Command has declared one Abiodun Ariori wanted after the clash between traders and land grabbers at owode Onirin area of Lagos.

According to a statement by the commands PPRO CSP Benjamin Hundeyin the CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited is said to be wanted in connection with alleged killing of three and injury to a police Inspector whose life is also alleged to be in danger.

the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh was said to have led a combined team of Police detachment comprising personnel of the Command’s operations department to the scene to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, To sustain normalcy, the Commissioner of Police has retained the deployment of adequate police personnel at the scene of the incident to prevent resurgence of the crisis.

The wanted suspect, Abiodun Ariori has been advised to turn himself in.

The Commissioner of Police has also ordered orderly room trial for the four policemen, brought in from outside Lagos State by the wanted suspected land grabber.

In another development the police has refuted the ethnic colouration given the Balogun Market fight.

The Command said it was a free-for-all fight between some hoodlums and miscreants during which one Ebuka Adindu from Abia State stabbed one Sodiq Ibrahim from Kogi State to death and the said Ebuka Adindu in turn stabbed himself on the shoulder and became unconscious.

He is currently under arrest in the hospital where he is being treated.