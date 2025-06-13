The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister security agencies, has dealt a decisive blow against violent crime, rescuing kidnap victims, arresting suspects and seizing a cache of weapons in operations across Katsina and Delta States.

In Katsina on 8 June 2025, a joint team of Police and security operatives foiled a kidnap attempt along Danmusa–Mara Dangeza road in Danmusa Local Government Area.

The team came under heavy attack from armed bandits but fought back, forcing the suspects to flee with gunshot injuries and successfully freeing all 11 kidnap victims unharmed.

In Delta, a key suspect in a cross-state kidnapping network, 30-year-old Abubakar Hassan, was arrested by the Police Special Assignment Team following a tip-off.

During interrogation, Hassan led officers to a forest in Ozoro, where two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 32 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

His arrest followed the earlier apprehension of three members of his gang. Furthermore, a routine vehicle search by Safer Highway Patrol along Ughelli road resulted in the recovery of a locally-fabricated revolver pump-action single-barrel gun and 15 live cartridges.

The driver, Obi Ezekiel, 38, was taken into custody.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the professionalism and courage of the officers involved in these operations.

He called on all Police Commands to maintain momentum in the fight against violent crime and assured the public that there would be no safe haven for criminal elements across the country.