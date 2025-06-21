The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant breakthroughs in Katsina, Nasarawa, and Jigawa States, tackling cases of abduction, arms trafficking, and financial fraud through intelligence-led operations.

In Katsina State, police operatives successfully uncovered the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl, who was reported missing alongside her 14-year-old sister on 20 February 2025. The girls’ father, Alhaji Badamasi Bala of Madaci Yan Nono Quarters, had filed the initial report.

Four months later, the older girl returned and confessed to orchestrating her disappearance in collaboration with three others aged 25, 19, and 16. All suspects have been arrested, and the younger child was safely rescued.

In Nasarawa State, police disrupted a suspected arms trafficking operation along the Giza–Kadarko Road in Keana Local Government Area. Acting on credible intelligence, officers attempted to stop an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle. The rider abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush. A search of the motorcycle revealed an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 45 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspect.

Meanwhile, a joint security operation in Jigawa State led to the arrest of seven suspected fraudsters in a raid on Kankare and Zurkuda villages in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area on 13 June 2025.

Items recovered from the suspects include $46,100 in counterfeit US currency, four point-of-sale machines, 13 Android smartphones, 29 keypad phones, six power banks, two vehicle number plates, and multiple documents believed to be linked to cybercrime. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to deploying intelligence-based policing and strengthening community collaboration to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety.

The police urged citizens to remain alert, law-abiding, and cooperative in the ongoing national effort to ensure peace and security.