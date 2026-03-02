Nigeria’s policing system may be on the verge of a new leadership phase, as the Police Council has unanimously ratified the appointment of Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police....

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

State House Correspondent, Femi Akande, reports that the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa sets the stage for a key decision on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Chaired by President Bola Tinubu, the Police Council—comprising all 36 state governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police—unanimously endorsed the appointment of Tunji Disu as Acting IGP.

The ratification, in line with provisions of the Police Act, signals strong institutional backing for Disu’s leadership at a critical time for national security.

Shortly after the meeting, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development.

With the Council’s approval secured, Tunji Disu is now set to proceed to the Senate for screening and confirmation as substantive Inspector-General of Police.

Top government officials present at the meeting include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, alongside several governors and ministers.

Tunji Disu, a seasoned police officer, joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992.

A native of Lagos Island, he holds a degree in English Education from Lagos State University, as well as master’s degrees in Public Administration and in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology.

He also served during President Tinubu’s tenure as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

If confirmed by the Senate, Disu will become the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police.