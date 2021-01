Imo State Police Command has confirmed the unconditional release of the auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Achidiocese ,Chikwe Moses.

Bishop Moses was kidnapped on Sunday 27th December, 2020.

In a short release by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Orlando Ikeokwu the Bishop was released unhurt, without ransom.

According to him, his rescue followed a sting operation by the men of the Imo State Police Command.