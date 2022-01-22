Police confirm attempted murder of Theology student in Maiduguri

The Borno state police command has confirmed a case of a senior student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology Maiduguri who slit the throat of an 11-year-old junior student at the Islamic theology college, Maiduguri.

The 11-year-old who is currently on admission at the intensive care unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital was, according to reports being punished by the senior student for refusing to run errands for him.

The state commissioner Abdu Umar also confirms to newsmen a case of an NGO worker who raped an 18-year-old girl resulting in culpable homicide.

He notes that investigations are ongoing and would soon be made known to newsmen.