In a bid to ensure a crime-free Easter celebration, the Anambra State Police Command has launched Operation Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping and Other Violent Crimes, aimed at tackling criminal activities across the State.

Speaking at a press briefing in Awka, the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, said the initiative is a proactive measure to boost public confidence, encouraging residents and indigenes to return home for the Easter festivities.

He urged citizens to support the effort by providing credible information that could help in arresting and prosecuting criminals, especially kidnappers and other violent offenders.