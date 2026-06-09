The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has visited the scene of an oil pipeline vandalism incident in Kwali Area Council following the arrest of three suspects by a joint security team. The visit, disclosed in a statement seen on the X handle of…...

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has visited the scene of an oil pipeline vandalism incident in Kwali Area Council following the arrest of three suspects by a joint security team.

The visit, disclosed in a statement seen on the X handle of the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, came after security operatives intercepted and arrested the suspects linked to acts of economic sabotage in the area.

During the visit, Sanusi commended the collaboration among security agencies involved in the operation, describing the synergy as crucial to combating pipeline vandalism and other forms of critical infrastructure sabotage.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the FCT Police Command to the protection of national assets and the prosecution of individuals involved in economic sabotage.

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The Commissioner stressed that the Command would continue to strengthen intelligence-led policing and inter-agency cooperation to prevent further incidents of vandalism across the territory.

The FCT Police Command added that efforts were ongoing to ensure all those connected to the crime are brought to justice.