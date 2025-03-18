The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant successes in its ongoing efforts to combat arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and organised crime.

Recent operations have led to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of substantial quantities of weapons, ammunition, and illicit substances.

On 23rd December 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m., operatives from the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) intercepted a 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Sani, along the Keffi-Abuja Expressway.

She was found in possession of 124 rounds of live ammunition concealed inside a five-litre container of palm oil.

During interrogation, she admitted that an individual named Nasiru from

Daura had instructed her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State.

Further investigations have led to additional arrests and recoveries, with suspects currently undergoing profiling.

In a separate operation on 1st February 2025, police operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested three individuals in Potiskum, Yobe State, while they were transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrup and other hard drugs.

The suspects, identified as Alhaji Usman Yahaya (50), Joseph Matthew (27), and Solomon Bala (25), confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers operating in Yobe State and neighbouring regions.

On 3rd February 2025, police operatives also apprehended three suspected arms dealers—Yusuf Dantani (24), Usman Labaran (32), and Musa Mohammed (23)—who were found in possession of 10 AK-47 rifles.

The suspects admitted to being involved in multiple arms transactions and revealed that they had received ₦3,980,000 for a previous batch of weapons they had supplied.

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring national security.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

These recent operations underscore the proactive efforts of law enforcement agencies in addressing security threats and maintaining public safety.