In a major breakthrough, operatives of the Zonal Dragon Squad 2 under the Zone 2 Police Command have apprehended a criminal syndicate comprising suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and members of the dreaded AIYE cult group, who have been terrorising residents in Ogun State.

The suspects – Damilare Babatunde (a.k.a. Drey, 30), Fatai Ishola (25), and Segun Hammed (a.k.a. Opa, 28) – were arrested on 8 May 2025 at Sabo Hausa Market, Eleweran, Abeokuta, while allegedly planning a robbery operation. Their arrest subsequently led to the capture of another gang member, Abiodun Olanrewaju (45), at his hideout in Onigbedu, Ewekoro Local Government Area.

According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ayuba T. Umma, the suspects confessed to a series of heinous crimes. These include hijacking cement-laden trucks along the Onigbedu axis and the kidnapping of two Chinese nationals, Liang Ding Jia and Chen Wen Guang, on 11 August 2024, for which a ransom of ₦30 million was collected before their release.

In a disturbing revelation, Segun Hammed confessed to a violent robbery committed in Obada Oko on 27 January 2025, during which he raped a 62-year-old woman in the presence of her children. According to the victim, the assailant initially targeted her daughter, but after pleading with him, he turned on her and forcibly raped her.

Items Recovered from the Suspects: One locally made pistol, One Beretta pistol with 13 live rounds, Three live cartridges, Two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles, ₦300,000 in cash, One iPhone 7 Plus, One Tecno mobile phone, Assorted ATM cards (Opay and UBA).

The Police confirmed that some of the stolen items are still in the possession of a suspect currently on the run, with active efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members and recover all outstanding exhibits.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.