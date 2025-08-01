The Enugu State Police Command has intensified its fight against violent crimes with the arrest of thirteen male suspects involved in conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and cult-related activities....

The Enugu State Police Command has intensified its fight against violent crimes with the arrest of thirteen male suspects involved in conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and cult-related activities.

These arrests, made during a series of recent tactical and intelligence-guided operations, also resulted in the recovery of firearms, vehicles, and other incriminating evidence.

On July 30, 2025, at about 3:40 a.m., operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on the confessional statement of one Ekene Akpata, also known as Odumodu, a 35-year-old male who is under investigation for conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition, and cultism, stormed Oyofo-Oghe in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State.

The operation led to the arrest of three additional suspects: Ebuka Odinko, aged 35; Chiemerie Amano, aged 25; and Onyebuchi Onyekwere, aged 24.

Preliminary investigations reveal that they are members of the Vikings Confraternity and have been involved in a series of armed robbery incidents during which they dispossessed residents of their valuables.

Similarly, based on the confessional statements of two suspects, Okechukwu Ogbonna, aged 65, from Isuikwuato LGA of Abia State, and Ezeonuji Charles, aged 52, from Aguata LGA of Anambra State, who are currently under investigation for conspiracy and armed robbery, operatives of the same Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad conducted a tactical operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, between July 23 and July 28, 2025.

The operation led to the arrest of two more suspects: Udofia Richard, aged 43, from Nkimitam in Itu LGA of Akwa Ibom State, and Richard Arinzechukwu Nwaomu, aged 32, from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo State.

Two suspected stolen vehicles were recovered from them: a red Toyota Camry XLE with registration number YEN 221 AG and an ash-coloured Kia Soul with registration number PHC 845 AE.

In another operation carried out on July 21, 2025, the same Anti-Cultism operatives arrested three male suspects: Stephen Chidiebere, also known as Shaggy, aged 42; Arinze Udeh, also known as Anonymous, aged 30; and Onuigbo Kingsley, aged 49, in Umuasi Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area.

The operatives also recovered a cut-to-size double-barreled gun.

Their arrest followed the earlier apprehension of a 31-year-old male suspect, Ikemefuna Ani, also known as Majority, who had been arrested in connection with a case of conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and cultism. Preliminary investigations link these suspects to the Black Axe Confraternity.

In a separate operation conducted on July 15, 2025, at about 10:20 a.m., police operatives attached to the Ogui Division of the Command, working in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested a 30-year-old armed robbery suspect, Ifeanyi Ede, and recovered a pistol-like object, later identified as a Spark-L electronic gas lighter.

Armed with the object, the suspect and his fleeing male accomplice had, at about 2:20 a.m. on the same day, robbed a taxi driver of ₦30,000 cash, his vehicle key, a mobile phone valued at ₦17,000, and his bank ATM card.

The suspects had boarded the taxi from Independence Layout to Ogui, Enugu.

On arrival at their destination, they used the fake gun to rob the driver.

However, the operatives promptly arrested Ede and recovered the robbed phone, while his accomplice fled.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

All cases are under active investigation, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining suspects still at large.

However, the cases will be charged to court once the investigations are concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, has commended the operatives for their proactive efforts, urging them to sustain the momentum.

He reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to ridding the State of criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens.

He also calls on the residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or by contacting the Command via its emergency numbers: 08032003702, 08086671202, or the Command-and-Control Centre on 112.